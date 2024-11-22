Trying To Sensationalize Issue: Nadda Slams Kharge’s Letter On Manipur Violence

NET Web Desk

BJP national president JP Nadda has criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s letter to President Droupadi Murmu regarding the ongoing violence in Manipur, accusing the opposition leader of attempting to “sensationalize” the issue for political gain. Nadda responded strongly, claiming that the Congress was spreading a “false and politically motivated narrative” about the situation in the northeastern state.

In his letter, Nadda reminded Congress of its own failures in handling Manipur’s crises during the 1990s and the 2011 economic blockade. He highlighted the violence, displacement, and lack of action by the Congress-led governments, accusing them of neglecting the state’s problems and contributing to its instability.

Nadda further criticized Congress for allegedly supporting foreign militant groups during the UPA era, suggesting their actions destabilized the region. He questioned whether this was due to the party’s thirst for power or a deliberate strategy to divide the nation.

The BJP leader defended the current government’s response to the violence, pointing to the swift involvement of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in investigating the recent incidents. Nadda also highlighted the significant progress made in the Northeast under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, contrasting it with the unrest during Congress’s rule.

Nadda’s remarks come amid growing tensions in Manipur, where local leaders and Chief Minister Biren Singh have called for a review of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and further investigations into recent killings. The state’s MLAs have also passed a resolution demanding action against Kuki militants, seeking their declaration as an “unlawful organization.”