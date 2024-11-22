Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu Reviews Central Government Projects in Khowai District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 22, 2024: Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu on Friday chaired an elaborate review meeting at the District Magistrate’s Conference Hall in Khowai district. The meeting began at 8 am saw the participation of Khowai district’s District Magistrate in-charge Saju Waheed A, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Charu Verma and officials from all government departments in the district.

During the review, Minister Sahu assessed the implementation of various central government projects aimed at benefiting the local population. “We had a detailed discussion on the progress of all the projects and identified areas where improvements are needed,” Sahu stated. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach the intended beneficiaries effectively.

Sahu also highlighted the collaborative efforts of the central and state governments in addressing the needs of the people. “I appreciate the way both governments are working with the public in mind. We are committed to fulfilling the demands of the people of this state,” he said. He further added, “Our goal is to ensure that central government projects are implemented swiftly and efficiently so that the common beneficiaries can reap the benefits.”

The minister underscored the significance of regular district-wise review meetings to monitor the progress and address any challenges faced by the beneficiaries. “State ministers from all departments frequently hold these meetings to ensure that there are no obstacles in accessing government facilities,” Sahu explained.

During the review meeting in Khowai district, Additional District Magistrate Sumit Kumar Pandey presented a comprehensive overview of various development programs through a PowerPoint presentation. Union minister of state was accompanied by Additional District Magistrate Abhijit Chakraborty, Sub-Divisional Magistrates of Khowai and Teliamura subdivisions and BDOs from Khowai, Kalyanpur, Teliamura, Mungiakami, Tulashikhar, and Padmabil blocks along with officials from various departments.

Union Minister of State Sahu visited several key locations in the district. His itinerary included the India-Bangladesh border adjacent to Puran Bazar in Khowai subdivision, Atal Ashray Niwas in Khowai Municipal Council area and the waste processing center in Barbil. Additionally, he inspected the newly constructed residence of Ranjan Pal, built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Nagar project in Ward No. 2 of Khowai Municipal Council area.