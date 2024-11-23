Arunachal’s Shamchak Mossang Wins Gold At National Karate Championship

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Nov 23: Shamchak Mossang from Arunachal Pradesh made her state proud by clinching the Gold medal at the National Level Full Contact Karate Championship 2024, held in Kolkata from November 15 to 17.

Representing the Extreme Martial Arts & Fitness Club in Kharsang, Changlang, Mossang’s victory highlights her dedication and skill in karate.

Her achievement serves as an inspiration to young athletes, particularly those from the Northeast, showcasing the power of perseverance and excellence.