Assam Bypolls: BJP-Led Alliance Set To Win All Five Seats

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Nov 23: The BJP-led NDA alliance is set to secure victories in all five Assembly constituencies in Assam following the bypolls held on November 13. As counting progresses, the ruling alliance has already won two seats and is leading in three others.

The BJP claimed victories in Dholai and Behali, with party candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarmah ahead in Samaguri, where he is on track to defeat Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain by more than 8,000 votes.

BJP’s ally, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), won the Bongaigaon seat, with Diptimayee Choudhury defeating Congress’ Brajenjit Singha by 35,164 votes. Another ally, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), secured the Sidli seat, where Nirmal Kumar Brahma defeated Bodoland Peoples Front’s Suddho Kumar Basumatary by 37,016 votes.

The bypolls were held after five legislators, including a cabinet minister, were elected to the 2024 Lok Sabha. BJP’s Parimal Suklabaidya and Ranjit Dutta vacated their Assembly seats, while AGP’s Phani Bhusan Choudhury vacated Bongaigaon after winning the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat.

While Congress contested all five seats, the latest trends suggest that the NDA alliance is set to dominate the bypoll results in Assam.