NET Web Desk

Shillong, Nov 23: Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma, wife of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, has won the Gambegre constituency bypoll. The National People’s Party (NPP) candidate secured 12,679 votes, defeating Sadhiarani M Sangma of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), who received 8,084 votes. Congress candidate Jingjang M Marak finished third with 7,695 votes.

This victory strengthens the NPP’s position in the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, increasing its tally to 32 seats.