Mobile Internet Suspension Extended For Two More Days In Manipur

NET Web Desk

The Manipur government on Saturday extended the suspension of mobile internet and data services for an additional two days in seven districts of the state due to the prevailing law and order situation.

According to an order issued by Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar, the suspension, which began at 5.15 p.m. on Saturday, will remain in effect until 5.15 p.m. on Monday, i.e, 25 November.

The affected districts include Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur, spanning both the valley and hill regions.

Authorities stated that the measure was necessary to prevent the spread of misinformation and maintain public peace amid ongoing tensions. Residents in these districts have been grappling with restricted digital connectivity as the state attempts to manage the situation.