NDA Secures Major Victory in Maharashtra Assembly Elections; Celebrations Erupt in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 23, 2024: The NDA government has once again secured a significant victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, prompting jubilant celebrations among BJP workers in Tripura. Since the announcement of the results, saffron abir has been flying outside the Pradesh BJP headquarters in Agartala city. Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Minister Tinku Roy and members of the Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha joined in the festivities, playing abir and beating drums.

Addressing reporters, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha attributed the victory to the skillful leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The NDA government has achieved a huge victory in Maharashtra under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recently, under his leadership, the BJP also won by a large margin in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. This victory is a testament to the development work being carried out in various states,” Dr. Saha stated.

He further emphasized that the electorate is voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party based on its development agenda. “This year, we have won more seats than in the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections. Critics have had much to say about our victory, but it has been to no avail. The people have seen through the opposition’s tactics. Soon, the opposition will be nowhere to be found,” he added.

Dr. Saha extended his gratitude and congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Maharashtra. “This victory belongs to Prime Minister Modi and the people of Maharashtra,” he said.

In a related event, the Mohanpur mandal organized a congratulatory rally to celebrate the NDA’s victory. Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath and other dignitaries participated in the rally, which saw enthusiastic participation from BJP workers and supporters.

Minister Tinku Roy, who was present at the celebrations, echoed the Chief Minister’s sentiments. “This victory is a clear indication of the people’s trust in our leadership and development policies. We will continue to work tirelessly for the betterment of our nation,” Roy remarked.

The celebrations in Tripura reflect the widespread support and enthusiasm for the BJP’s continued success under the NDA banner, highlighting the party’s stronghold and the people’s faith in its governance.