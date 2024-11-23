Tripura: Meeting Demands Official Recognition of Reang Tribe’s “Kau Bru” Language and Holiday on Hojagiri Day

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 23, 2024: A significant meeting was held at the TFDPC meeting hall adjacent to the Circuit House here where attendees demanded the official recognition of the Tripura’s Reang tribe’s mother tongue ‘Kau Bru’ and the declaration of a holiday on Hojagiri Day. The meeting was attended by Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, alongside various representatives of the Reang tribe community, artists, writers, and intellectuals.

Addressing the media, Minister Ratan Lal Nath highlighted the proactive stance of the BJP coalition government in promoting linguistic diversity. “The state government is committed to the development of all languages,” Nath said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasizes the importance of preserving mother tongues, recognizing them as the foundational languages for all communities. Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and current Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha have always advocated that no language should be lost,” he added.

Nath explained that while many communities in Tripura including Debbarma, Tripuri, Reang, Jamatia, Noatia, Kalai and Murasingh primarily speak Kokborok, there remains a strong desire to preserve and promote their individual languages. “The people of these communities are deeply passionate about improving and maintaining their linguistic heritage,” he said.

Expressing optimism about the demands of the Reang tribes, Nath stated, “I am hopeful that the requests for official recognition of the ‘Kau Bru’ language and the declaration of a holiday on Hojagiri Day will be addressed soon. These steps are vital for acknowledging and preserving the cultural identity of the Reang community.”

The meeting highlighted the critical need for government support in safeguarding the linguistic and cultural heritage of indigenous communities, reflecting a broader commitment to inclusivity and diversity in Tripura’s development agenda.