Tripura: NCERT PARAKH and PHDCCI Conduct Workshop on ‘Vocational Education’ in Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 23, 2024: A two-day workshop organized by NCERT PARAKH in collaboration with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), New Delhi was held from November 21 to 22, 2024 at PM SHRI Kamini Kumar Singha Memorial School under West Tripura District.

The workshop aimed to highlight the importance of vocational education as a vital component of holistic development, as emphasized by the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE).

The workshop saw the participation of 80 students from classes IX and X. The inaugural session commenced on November 21 at 9:30 am with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony and the singing of the National Anthem. Prof. Indrani Bhaduri, CEO of NCERT PARAKH, conveyed her best wishes for the successful conduct of the workshop. Shalini S. Sharma, Assistant Secretary General of PHDCCI, articulated the workshop’s objectives in her speech.

“We are here to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to explore non-traditional career options,” Sharma stated. She was joined by Utpal Chakraborty, Joint SPD of Samagra Shiksha, Tripura, who emphasized the significance of vocational education in today’s educational landscape. “Vocational education is key to the holistic development of our students,” Chakraborty remarked.

Palash Sen, Joint Secretary of PHDCCI, New Delhi, also addressed the attendees, highlighting the collaborative efforts to advance vocational training. “This workshop is a step towards creating a skilled and knowledgeable workforce ready to tackle the challenges of the 21st century,” Sen said.

Present at the inaugural session were Rupan Ray, District Education Officer (I/C) of West Tripura District, Shib Shankar Paul, Headmaster and Kishor Datta, Assistant Headmaster of PM SHRI Kamini Kumar Singha Memorial School. The workshop, conducted by resource persons from NCERT PARAKH, aimed to guide students on career prospects, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and its applications.

Students were encouraged to consider non-conventional career paths based on skills and vocational courses. The various career opportunities presented by the 36 registered sector skills councils of the National Skill Development Corporation, New Delhi, were elaborated upon.

The second day of the workshop delved deeper into AI and its practical uses. Activities centered around the 4Cs of soft skills—critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity—were conducted to enhance students’ knowledge and readiness for future careers.

This workshop marks a significant effort in empowering students with the skills necessary to excel in diverse vocational fields, thereby contributing to their holistic development and future success.