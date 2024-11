NET Web Desk

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck North Tripura district in the early hours of Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The tremor occurred at 3:56 am IST, with its epicenter located at 24.20° N latitude and 92.27° E longitude, at a depth of 10 km.

No casualties or significant damage have been reported in the region. Authorities are monitoring the situation, and normalcy remains unaffected in the area.