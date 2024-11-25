Air India Express’ Winter Schedule Features 21 Weekly Flights From Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 25, 2024. Air India Express is pleased to announce an increase in its flights from Agartala as part of its winter schedule. Since adding Agartala as a station in September 2024, the airline has increased its flights from 14 to 21 weekly, including an increased frequency on the Agartala – Kolkata route. Additionally, the airline also increased its operations from Kolkata, a major metro city in the East, to 160 weekly flights. This includes new direct routes connecting Kolkata with Sri-Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) and Indore.

Commenting on the increase in flight operations from Agartala, Dr. Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India Express, said “As we continue to expand our network, we are happy to increase our operations from Agartala, our third destination in the Northeast, after Guwahati and Imphal. With daily d flights connecting Agartala to Guwahati, Delhi, and Kolkata, and convenient one-stop connections to about ten other destinations, we aim to foster economic growth, trade, and tourism in the region. At Air India Express, we believe in creating meaningful connections and offering the warmth of Indian hospitality. Our ‘Fly As You Are’ proposition allows guests to choose services and fares that best suit their requirements. With our fleet now exceeding 90 aircraft and rapidly growing, we are well-positioned to support the evolving needs of emerging Indian cities.”

Air India Express’ winter schedule across its expanding network has grown by 30% from last year. This winter, the airline will operate more than 400 daily flights daily compared to over 325 daily flights during the same period last year. The enhanced schedule includes new routes such as Chennai – Goa, Chennai – Jaipur, Chennai – Pune,Delhi – Indore, Hyderabad – Gwalior, Kochi – Pune, and Visakhapatnam – Vijayawada. Additionally, the airline will commence operations to two new destinations, Jammu and Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair), starting December 1, 2024. The frequency of flights on international routes connecting Abu Dhabi, Ras al-Khaimah, and Muscat has also increased.

From Agartala: Air India Express operates 21 weekly flights from Agartala connecting directly to two domestic destinations including Guwahati and Kolkata. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 11 domestic destinations: Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair), and Surat.

From Kolkata: Air India Express operates 160 weekly flights from Kolkata connecting directly to 14 domestic destinations including Agartala, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair), Surat, and Varanasi. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 11 domestic destinations: Delhi, Goa, Gwalior, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam, and nine international destinations: Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Singapore.