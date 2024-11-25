Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Inaugurates ₹105 Crore Infrastructure Projects In Namsai

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday laid the foundation stone for ₹105 crore worth of development projects in Namsai district, aimed at boosting local infrastructure and spurring economic growth in the region.

The major initiatives include expanding the water supply system with a 7.80 MLD capacity, as well as the establishment of a multi-sports facility and an outdoor stadium. These projects are set to improve public services and provide new opportunities for sports and recreation in the area.

During the event, CM Khandu commended the efforts of the local community, government officials, and leaders for their support in advancing the district’s development. The inauguration was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, MLA Zingnu Namchoom, and MLA Likha Soni.