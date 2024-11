NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Nov 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a visit to Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya at the Raj Bhavan on Monday. During the meeting, Sarma updated the Governor on the progress of various developmental and welfare initiatives being carried out in the state.

The Governor’s office described the meeting as a courtesy call. Sarma later shared the details of the discussion on social media, highlighting the key projects and schemes underway in Assam.