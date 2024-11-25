Tripura: Land Port Management System to Revolutionize Cross-Border Trade at Agartala ICP

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 25, 2024: In a significant move to enhance cross-border trade and security, the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) will inaugurate the Land Port Management System (LPMS) at the Agartala Integrated Check Post (ICP) on Tuesday. The event will be presided over by LPAI Chairman Aditya Mishra, marking a landmark moment in the evolution of land port operations in India.

The LPAI operates three cutting-edge land ports in Tripura—Agartala, Srimantapur, and Sabroom—all of which are pivotal in strengthening trade and connectivity with neighboring Bangladesh. Among these, the Agartala land port, operational since November 17, 2013, has emerged as a vital hub for bilateral trade, facilitating a trade volume of Rs 318 crore in FY 2023-24. This land port mirrors the Akhaura land port in Bangladesh, fostering efficient export-import and transit activities, and is the second busiest trade route between the two nations after Petrapole-Benapole.

The LPMS, to be launched tomorrow, represents a technological leap forward. Envisioned as a “Single Window” solution, the system integrates processes like slot booking, payment handling, regulatory approvals, and automation of port operations into a unified digital platform. “This initiative will reduce logistics costs, streamline operations, and bolster security,” said an LPAI spokesperson. The system also aims to position India’s land ports as strategic gateways for trade, contributing significantly to regional economic growth and cooperation.

Conference at Sabroom Land Port Highlights Connectivity Potential

Simultaneously, the LPAI is hosting a conference titled “Building Bridges: Trade and Connectivity through Land Port Sabroom” at the newly inaugurated Sabroom Land Port. Key dignitaries, including Shailendra Kumar Sinha, Chief Commissioner of Customs & Indirect Taxes, Guwahati, and Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General, Eastern Command, Border Security Force, will address the gathering.

The conference will showcase publications such as the LPAI History Book and Coffee Table Book, alongside the release of the Sustainable Land Ports Policy, outlining a vision for carbon neutrality by 2035 and net zero emissions by 2047. Another highlight will be the report “Sabroom Land Port: Impact Assessment, Prospects, Opportunities, and Challenges,” emphasizing the port’s strategic significance.

Inaugurated by the Prime Minister in March 2024, Sabroom Land Port is a cornerstone of India-Bangladesh trade integration. Located in southern Tripura, it connects the Northeastern Region to mainland India and global markets via Chattogram Port. The port is envisioned as a multi-sector hub featuring an SEZ, logistics center, and manufacturing units, poised to drive industrial growth and job creation.

The conference will also include a panel discussion on “Sabroom as the Gateway of Northeast: Boosting India-Bangladesh Trade & Connectivity.” Experts from government, logistics, and academia will deliberate on leveraging the port’s potential to unlock economic opportunities and strengthen bilateral ties.

These developments underline LPAI’s commitment to transforming land ports into efficient trade enablers, fostering connectivity, and contributing to India’s regional and global trade ambitions.