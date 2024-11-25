Manipur: Internet Ban In Nine Districts Extended Amid Continuing Unrest

NET Web Desk

The Manipur government on Monday announced an extension of the suspension of mobile internet services in nine districts for two more days, citing concerns over law and order. The decision was outlined in an order issued by Home Department Commissioner N. Ashok Kumar.

The internet ban, initially imposed on November 16 for two days, was aimed at curbing the spread of inflammatory content by anti-social elements following the escalation of violence in the state. The unrest intensified after the recovery of the bodies of three women and three children, prompting authorities to extend the restrictions.

The affected districts include Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam, and Pherzawl. The suspension of mobile internet and mobile data services, including VSATs and VPNs, will remain in effect until 5:15 PM on November 27.

Initially enforced in seven districts, the ban was later expanded to include Jiribam and Pherzawl in response to the worsening situation. Authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure public safety.