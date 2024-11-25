Nagaland Governor La Ganeshan Facilitates Paralympic Athlete Hotzhe Sema At PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Screening In Kohima

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Nov 25: In a special event held in Kohima, Nagaland Governor La Ganeshan honored Paralympic athlete Hokato Hotzhe Sema and Team Better Dimapur during the screening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat.’ The ceremony recognized their outstanding achievements in sports and community service.

Governor Ganeshan lauded Naik Subedar Hokato Hotzhe Sema for his remarkable perseverance, particularly his bronze medal win in shot-put at the 2024 Summer Paris Paralympics. The Governor praised Sema’s inspiring journey, highlighting his resilience after losing a leg in 2002 while serving in Kashmir. “His story is a shining example of how adversity can be transformed into achievement. His success at the Paris Paralympics is a testament to his dedication and determination,” said Ganeshan.

The Governor also acknowledged the efforts of Team Better Dimapur for their significant contributions to community welfare. He commended their initiatives in organizing sports events for orphanages and children’s homes, as well as their active role in promoting cleanliness, environmental protection, and civic responsibility. “Their efforts reflect genuine compassion and commitment to uplifting the underprivileged,” Ganeshan added.

Encouraging others to follow the examples of Sema and Team Better Dimapur, the Governor emphasized the importance of service and dedication in building a better society. “We need more individuals like them who lead with purpose and inspire others to contribute to the progress and harmony of our community,” he said.

The event, which also featured the 116th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ was introduced by Rajesh Soundararajan, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor, who highlighted the significance of the occasion in honoring local heroes and their role in shaping a better future for Nagaland.