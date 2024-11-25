Sikkim’s U-13 Badminton Team To Compete At Sub Junior Nationals 2024 In Jammu

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Nov 25: A talented team of five young badminton players from Sikkim is all set to represent the state at the Sub Junior Nationals 2024, to be held in Jammu from November 27 to November 30. The tournament, organized by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), will feature some of the country’s top emerging badminton talent.

The Sikkim team includes three boys—Sandeepan Shilal, Poorvansh Prashad, and Alwin Rai—and two girls, Suravi Gurung and Aakriti Adhikari. The players will be coached by Sameer Gurung, Chief Badminton Coach, whose expertise will be crucial in helping the team perform at their best on the national stage.

In preparation for the competition, the Badminton Association of Sikkim (BAS) organized a kit distribution ceremony. The event was attended by Diwakar Rai, Chairman of the BAS Selection Committee, along with other executive members of the BAS and the Badminton Association of Namchi. Their presence provided much-needed motivation and support for the players ahead of the prestigious tournament.

The Sub Junior Nationals offer an excellent opportunity for these young athletes to showcase their skills and compete against some of the best badminton players from across India. The Badminton Association of Sikkim extends its best wishes to the team and encourages sports enthusiasts across the state to support them in their pursuit of excellence.