Tripura Cricket Association Corruption Allegations: Current Committee Demands Action

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 25, 2024: In August 2023, allegations of corruption surfaced against the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA), implicating several leaders of the then committee. Despite the formation of a judgment seat by the Tripura High Court, the accused have yet to be arrested, prompting the current committee representatives to meet with the Director General of State Police on Monday.

The representatives led by TCA President Tapan Lodh, expressed their frustration over the lack of arrests nearly a year and a half after the allegations were made. “We are deeply concerned that the accused have not been arrested despite the High Court’s involvement. We need answers and action,” Lodh stated.

During the meeting, the Director General of State Police assured the committee that the matter is under investigation. “The investigation is ongoing, and we expect results in the coming days,” he said.

The corruption allegations stem from the tendering process for floodlights at MBB ground and Narsingarh International ground stadium, where crores of rupees were allegedly misappropriated. “Ignoring all general bodies, some committee members engaged in corrupt practices during the tendering process. A case was registered, but no arrests have been made so far,” Lodh explained.

The current committee’s visit to the police headquarters underscores their demand for accountability and justice. “We have been assured that the investigation will yield results soon. We hope to see concrete action taken against those involved,” Lodh added.

As the investigation continues, the cricket community and the public await further developments, hoping for a resolution that upholds integrity and transparency within the Tripura Cricket Association.