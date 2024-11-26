Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal Pradesh: Naharlagun United FC Wins 5th Veteran Football Cup 2024 In Yazali

Arunachal Pradesh
NET Web Desk

Naharlagun United Football Club secured the championship in the 5th Edition of the Veteran Football Cup 2024, held in Yazali, Arunachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his pride in the team’s remarkable achievement and congratulated them for their outstanding performance.

On social media, Khandu commended the team for their exceptional skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. He also acknowledged the crucial role of captain John Neelam, whose leadership was pivotal in guiding Naharlagun United to victory.

