Arunachal Pradesh Partners With NorthEast United FC To Launch Football Academies

NET Web Desk

In a landmark development for football in Arunachal Pradesh, the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) has joined hands with NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) to establish state-of-the-art football academies in the state. The first academy will be set up at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, with plans for a second academy in Namsai once the new stadium is completed.

The partnership was formalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday, in the presence of NEUFC co-owner John Abraham, All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey, and other prominent dignitaries. The collaboration aims to identify and nurture young football talent through grassroots programs targeting children aged 6-12 and 13-15 years. It will also provide professional coaching, technical expertise, fitness, and nutritional training, alongside a comprehensive curriculum.

This initiative is expected to play a key role in the growth of football in Arunachal Pradesh, fostering a robust football culture and developing future football stars while supporting the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Premier League.