Arunachal’s Rupa Bayor To Represent India At World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships In Hong Kong

Rupa Bayor, a promising taekwondo athlete from Arunachal Pradesh, has been selected to represent India at the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships 2024, which will take place in Hong Kong from November 30th to December 4th.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his congratulations to Bayor on this remarkable achievement through a social media post on Tuesday. He commended her dedication to the sport and emphasized the importance of competing at such a prestigious international event.

Khandu also extended his best wishes to Bayor as she prepares to showcase her talents on the global stage and called on the people of Arunachal Pradesh and India to support her in her pursuit of making the nation proud.