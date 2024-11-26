Assam’s Dr. Mustafa Barbhuiya Named Among Top 20 Heroes Of Pathology For 2024

NET Web Desk

Dr. Mustafa Barbhuiya, a leading expert in clinical chemistry and pathology from Assam, India, has been honored as one of The Pathologist magazine’s Top 20 Heroes of Pathology for 2024. This recognition highlights his groundbreaking work in advancing global diagnostics and public health.

Currently, Dr. Barbhuiya serves as the Medical Director of Clinical Chemistry and Point of Care Testing at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, and as an Assistant Professor at UMass Chan Medical School. His research in liver and biliary tract cancer biomarkers is making significant strides in clinical diagnostics and treatment.

Dr. Barbhuiya’s journey began in a small village in Assam, where limited resources fueled his determination to succeed. Alongside his clinical roles, he founded the Foundation for Advancement of Essential Diagnostics (FAED) to improve access to diagnostic testing in underserved regions worldwide.