BRO Intensifies Repair Work On Key Road Stretch In Sikkim

NET Web Desk

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has stepped up efforts to repair and restore a crucial road stretch in Sikkim, focusing on the Gangtok-Chungthang highway. The repair work is primarily centered on the Naga to Theng section, which spans about eight kilometers.

Despite facing harsh weather conditions and challenging terrain, the BRO’s dedicated workforce has made significant progress in rebuilding the damaged infrastructure. The repair work is seen as essential to improving transportation and ensuring better connectivity in the region for residents and visitors alike.