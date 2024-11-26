Manipur: Tension In Fringe Areas Of Imphal Valley After Man Goes Missing

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Nov 26: Tension has risen in the fringe areas of Imphal Valley, particularly in the Imphal West district bordering Kangpokpi, after a 55-year-old man from the Meitei community went missing. Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a resident of Loitang Khunou village, disappeared after leaving home on Monday afternoon to report for work at the Leimakhong Army Camp in Kangpokpi.

Officials confirmed that Singh’s mobile phone has been switched off, and he has not been heard from for more than 24 hours. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter, as the incident has raised concerns and heightened tensions in the region.