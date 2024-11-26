NIA Registers Three Cases To Investigate Brutal Attacks In Violence-Hit Manipur

NET Web Desk

Amid the escalating violence in Manipur, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered three fresh cases to probe the brutal killings of four women and three children in November. The move follows the Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ decision to transfer the cases to the NIA, given the gravity of the offences and the ongoing strife in the region.

The NIA began its investigation by visiting the crime scenes on November 21 and 22, taking over case documents from local police.

Case Details

Case 1: Attack at Borobekra

On November 11, unidentified militants launched an attack in Borobekra, burning several houses and killing two civilians. In a subsequent operation, the militants abducted and murdered six individuals, including three women and three children. The assailants also fired on Borobekra Police Station and nearby houses and shops, setting many ablaze. Security forces retaliated, leading to an intense gunfight and the recovery of two bodies from the charred remains of the area. Later, militants abducted and murdered six people- three children and three women- in Jiribam.

Case 2: Assault on CRPF Post

The second case pertains to an attack on a CRPF post and Borobekra police stations on November 11. Militants injured a CRPF constable, who was later evacuated to Silchar for treatment. Security forces recovered the bodies of unidentified militants, along with arms and ammunition, during a follow-up search operation.

Case 3: Murder of Zosangkim

The third case involves the horrific murder of 31-year-old Zosangkim, a mother of three from Jiribam. On November 7, armed militants allegedly raped and burned her alive at her residence. Jiribam Police originally registered the case on November 8.

The NIA’s intervention aims to uncover the larger conspiracy behind these gruesome incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice. The anti-terror agency’s involvement underscores the severity of the violence that continues to plague Manipur, further intensifying calls for peace and stability in the region.