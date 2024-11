NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Nov 26: Shanti Rai, a renowned mountaineer from Sikkim, has been awarded the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) Gold Medal for her exceptional contributions to mountaineering. The prestigious award was presented to Rai during the IMF’s Annual General Body Meeting on November 23.

Rai, the first person from Sikkim to receive this honor, has been recognized for her dedication and achievements in the field of mountaineering, inspiring countless adventurers across the country.