2 Construction Workers From Assam Killed In Earth Collapse In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Nov 27: Two construction workers from Assam were killed, and two others injured, in an earth collapse while digging to build a retaining wall in Doni Colony, Itanagar, on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as Jahan Hemran (45) and Vijay Bag (46), both residents of Dhekiajuli, Assam.

A five-hour rescue operation was conducted by police officer RK Jha, with support from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), successfully rescuing the injured workers, who are currently being treated for their injuries.

