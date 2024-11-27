COCOMI Enforces Two-Day Shutdown Of Government Offices In Manipur

NET Web Desk

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) began a two-day shutdown of all state and central government offices in Manipur on Wednesday.

The protest comes amid allegations of government inaction on COCOMI’s demands, including a review of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) reinstated in six police station areas on November 14, action against Kuki-Zo militants allegedly involved in unrest, and the designation of certain Kuki-Zo outfits as unlawful organizations.

COCOMI has also announced a boycott of Union Home Minister Amit Shah until the ongoing conflict is resolved. The group intensified its agitation following the recent abduction and killing of six Meitei relief camp inmates in Jiribam district.

The shutdown follows the suspension of an earlier indefinite sit-in protest on November 19, after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh assured COCOMI that their concerns would be addressed. However, with no tangible progress, the organization resumed its protests.

Meanwhile, security forces have increased patrols and deployments in vulnerable areas to prevent disruptions.