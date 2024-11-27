No Democracy Can Succeed If Citizens Only Assert Rights But Neglect Duties: Ex-CJ Of Manipur HC

NET Web Desk

Justice Siddharth Mridul, former Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, emphasized that a democracy cannot thrive if citizens only focus on asserting their rights while neglecting their duties. Speaking at an event organized by Goa’s Directorate of Higher Education to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, he urged citizens to take an active role in the nation’s progress.

In his address on Tuesday, Justice Mridul (retd) stated, “No democracy can achieve success where citizens assert their rights alone but neglect to actively discharge citizenship duties by assuming responsibilities and coming forward to give their best to the country.” He called on citizens to balance their rights with their duties to help build a stronger democratic society.