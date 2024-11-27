Tripura: Protests Erupt Over Arrest of Hindu Leader in Bangladesh, Forum for Protection of Minorities Demands Justice

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 27, 2024: The arrest of monk Chinmoy Krishnadas Brahmachari, also known as Krishna Prabhu Das, a prominent leader of the Hindu minority in Bangladesh has sparked widespread outrage. A detailed letter addressed to Mr. Arif Mohammad, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala was submitted on Tuesday by Subal Kumar Dey, President of the Forum for Protection of Minorities in Bangladesh condemning the incident and demanding immediate action.

Brahmachari, a respected monk affiliated with Bangladesh ISKCON was detained at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Monday last. Reports indicate that no formal charges or complaints were registered against him. The Forum alleges that his recent advocacy for the rights and security of Hindu and other minority citizens in Bangladesh led to his detention.

“This act by the Bangladesh government is both unprecedented and deeply condemnable. Sriyut Brahmachari is a renunciant monk, not involved in politics. His only ‘offense’ appears to be his vocal support for the rights of Hindu citizens in Bangladesh. Such a move reflects a worrying scenario for the minorities in the country,” Dey wrote.

The news of the arrest has resonated across India, particularly in Tripura, where familial and historical ties with Bangladesh are deeply rooted. Citizens and organizations have expressed their solidarity with Brahmachari and voiced concerns over the deteriorating condition of minorities in the neighboring country.

“We are apprehensive about the safety of ordinary Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. The situation is creating unrest and fear, especially among the residents of Tripura, whose relatives live there,” the letter emphasized.

Highlighting the historical contributions of Tripura’s people during Bangladesh’s Liberation War, Dey appealed for immediate intervention. “This is not the behavior expected from a democratic, welfare-oriented state,” he remarked, urging the Bangladesh government to unconditionally release Brahmachari and ensure the rights and security of all religious minorities.

The letter concluded with a firm call for action. “On behalf of the people of Tripura, we strongly condemn this arrest. We request the unconditional and dignified release of Brahmachari and demand guarantees for the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.”

The delegation included the organization’s executive secretary Arun Nath, treasurer Pranab Sarkar, and other members- Jayanta Bhattacharjee, Manas Paul and Sanjoy Paul.

As the matter gains traction, all eyes are on the response from the Bangladesh High Commission and the subsequent actions of the Bangladesh government. The situation highlighted the fragile state of minority rights and the need for international attention.