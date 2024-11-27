Tripura’s Hindu Sanatan Dharma Community Protests Over Arrest of Hindu Leader in Bangladesh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 27, 2024: The arrest of Chinmoy Krishnadas Brahmachari, also known as Krishna Prabhu Das, a prominent leader of Bangladesh’s Hindu minorities has sparked widespread outrage. On Monday, Bangladeshi police detained him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, despite no formal charges or complaints against him.

Chinmoy Krishnadas Brahmachari, associated with Bangladesh ISKCON, had recently led a movement advocating for the security and rights of minority citizens in Bangladesh. His arrest is believed to be a response to his activism. This incident has ignited protests among the Hindu Sanatan Dharma community in Tripura, who are condemning the Yunus-led government in Bangladesh.

On Wednesday, the Sanatani Hindu Sena organized a protest march from the Circuit House in Agartala, culminating in a demonstration outside the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission office. Protesters voiced their anger, stating that the Bangladesh government is failing to protect minorities and has instead targeted their leader. “The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das is unacceptable. The government is not taking any initiative to stop the oppression of minorities,” said a protester.

The protesters demanded the immediate release of Chinmoy Krishna Das and an end to the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh. “If Chinmoy Krishna Das is not released immediately and the oppression of minorities is not stopped, then the people of traditional religions all over the world will be forced to join the protest together,” warned another protester.

The arrest has also drawn international attention, with various organizations and intellectuals condemning the Bangladesh government’s actions. Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and state BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee have criticized the arrest, calling it undemocratic and a violation of human rights.

The situation remains tense as the Hindu community in Tripura and beyond continues to demand justice and the protection of minority rights in Bangladesh. The protests highlight the fragile state of minority rights and the urgent need for international intervention to ensure their safety and security.