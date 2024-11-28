Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Inspects Construction Of North Guwahati Connecting Bridge

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Nov 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted an inspection of the ongoing construction of the Guwahati-North Guwahati connecting bridge over the Brahmaputra River on Thursday. The Rs 3,000 crore project, which is the largest infrastructure initiative ever undertaken by the state government, is expected to be completed by July 2025.

Sarma reviewed the progress of the bridge, emphasizing its significance in improving connectivity between Guwahati and North Guwahati. “The foundation stone for this bridge was laid by the Prime Minister. We are almost done with the construction, and we plan to invite him again for the inauguration once it is completed,” said Sarma.

The bridge is a key development aimed at easing traffic congestion and enhancing transportation in the region.