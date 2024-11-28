Assam’s Dr. Rajib Gogoi Earns Global Recognition For Groundbreaking Impatiens Research

NET Web Desk

Dr. Rajib Gogoi, Regional Head of the Botanical Survey of India, has garnered international acclaim for his pioneering contributions to plant taxonomy, with a focus on Assam and Northeast India. Since 2012, Dr. Gogoi has discovered over 20 new varieties of Impatiens, significantly enhancing global understanding of this plant genus.

His research not only showcases the region’s rich biodiversity but also emphasizes the critical need for plant conservation. Dr. Gogoi’s work is expected to inspire future generations of botanists and environmentalists.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised Dr. Gogoi’s achievements, expressing his admiration on Twitter: “Dr. Rajib Gogoi has conducted extensive research on plant taxonomy in the NE region and discovered over 20 varieties of Impatiens since 2012. His global recognition is a proud moment for the state. Dr. Gogoi serves as an inspiration for young researchers dedicated to plant science and conservation.”