Hindus Face Daily Terror Under Fundamentalist Bangladesh Government: Tripura Minister Sudhangshu Das Condemn Arrest of ISKCON Leader

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 28, 2024: In a scathing critique of the current situation in Bangladesh, Tripura’s ARD, Fisheries and SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das on Thursday expressed his outrage at what he described as the “disgraceful conduct of a fundamentalist government.” Speaking at an event, he accused the Bangladesh government of undermining human values and fostering an environment of fear and brutality.

“The Bangladesh government is not just failing to uphold humanity; it is actively dismantling it. Al-Qaeda militants are roaming freely on the streets, while saints like ISKCON’s Chinmoy Krishnadas Brahmachari Prabhu, who dedicated his life to spreading peace and harmony, are being brutally killed. Instead of protecting those who promote Sanatan Dharma, this government arrests them. Such actions are inexcusable,” Das said.

Highlighting the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, Das painted a grim picture. “The people of Bangladesh, especially Hindus, are spending every night in terror. They face unspeakable atrocities—homes looted, women subjected to heinous crimes, and their lives hanging by a thread. This brutality is unacceptable in any civilized society,” he stated.

Minister drew a sharp comparison between Bangladesh and India, emphasizing the need to protect India’s heritage of diversity and harmony. “Our country is unique—a land where people of all religions coexist peacefully, thanks to a robust judicial system that prioritizes the well-being of all,” he said. “However, we must remain vigilant. The influences of communist, jihadist, and fundamentalist ideologies threaten to erode this harmony.”

In a call for solidarity, the minister urged citizens to stand united against such divisive forces. “If we do not maintain unity and confront these adverse situations together, our own nation could mirror the chaos of Bangladesh,” he warned.

Das concluded by strongly condemning the governance in Bangladesh, reiterating the need to safeguard India’s traditions and values. “We must preserve the essence of our culture and ensure that such disgraceful ideologies find no place in our society,” he affirmed.