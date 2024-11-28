Pradyot Kishore Debbarman Advocates Alliance with IPFT for Village Council Elections in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 28, 2024: In a strategic political move, former Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman has called for an alliance with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) to strengthen their position against the ruling BJP coalition in the upcoming village council elections. In an audio message released on Thursday, Debbarman emphasized the importance of unity in achieving their common goals.

“Where the demand is one, then the fight should also be together,” Debbarman stated, highlighting the shared objectives of Tipra Motha and IPFT. He highlighted the necessity of raising their collective voices in Delhi to ensure that their demands are met. “If Tiprasa’s demands are to be met, we will have to raise our voices together in Delhi. Because, if we fight together, no one will get a chance to break us,” he asserted.

Debbarman pointed out that the demands of both IPFT and Tipra Motha align with the Center’s policies, making a united front essential for success in the village council elections. “The demands of IPFT and Tipra Motha are the same for the Center. Therefore, we will have to fight together with the IPFT in the village council elections,” he said. He believes that by joining forces, they can come to power and bring about significant development for Tiprasa. “By fighting together, it will be possible to come to power and develop Tiprasa. The future of Tiprasa is bigger than politics,” Debbarman emphasized.

The call for unity comes at a critical time as the village council elections approach, and the political landscape in Tripura continues to evolve. Debbarman’s message aims to consolidate support and present a formidable challenge to the ruling coalition, highlighting the importance of collaboration in achieving their shared vision for the future of Tiprasa.