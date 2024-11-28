Special Magistrate Court Imposes Rs. 8,000 Penalty to Tripura Man for Misuse of Train Alarm Chain

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 28, 2024: In a landmark decision, the Special Magistrate Court of Bongaigaon has imposed a penalty of Rs. 8,000 for the misuse of a train alarm chain, marking the first such penalty in the region. The offender pulled the alarm chain of train no. 12520 DN Agartala – Lokmanya Tilak Express on November 15, 2024, near Barpeta Road station, causing the train to stop at Km 296/1.

The on-duty Railway Protection Force (RPF) team swiftly apprehended the offender. The individual was prosecuted under section 141 of the Railways Act, which includes the imposition of a fine and recovery of train detention charges.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR, shared this information in a press communique on Thursday. “Misuse of the alarm chain on passenger trains affects punctuality and causes operational losses to the Railways. The alarm chains are meant for emergencies involving safety and security during train journeys,” Sharma stated.

Previously, the RPF of N. F. Railway tracked down five similar cases in the Alipurduar Division and eight cases in the Katihar Division. All apprehended individuals are currently under trial in their respective courts for violating the Railways Act.

Sharma emphasized the importance of using the alarm chain only during acute emergencies. “The use of the alarm chain without sufficient and reasonable cause is a punishable offence under section 141 of the Railways Act, which may lead to arrest or penalty or both,” he warned.

The decision by the Special Magistrate Court aims to deter the misuse of alarm chains and ensure the smooth operation of train services. The Railways continue to educate passengers on the proper use of alarm chains to prevent unnecessary disruptions.