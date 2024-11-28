Thousands Rally Against AFSPA In Manipur’s Imphal East District

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Nov 28: Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Imphal East district on Thursday to protest against the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), demanding its removal from Manipur. The rally also called for justice for the recent killings of three women and three children in Jiribam district.

The protest, organized by Meira Paibis and local clubs in Lamlai constituency, began at Nongada and covered a distance of 4.5 km to Yorbung, despite a curfew being in place. Protesters voiced their strong opposition to AFSPA, which has long been a point of contention in the region.

“AFSPA is a tool of oppression,” said Y Leima, a protest leader. “The people of Imphal Valley and Naga areas have suffered the most under this law, but the government has never acknowledged their suffering.” The rally demanded the repeal of AFSPA and accountability for the deaths in Jiribam.