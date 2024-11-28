Tripura: Inter-State Hindu Sena Protests at Ragna Border, Demands Release of ISKCON Leader

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 28, 2024: The Inter-State Hindu Sena staged a significant protest on Thursday at the Ragna Border on the Indo-Bangla border, under the Dharmanagar subdivision of North Tripura district. The demonstration was held in response to the alleged illegal arrest of ISKCON proponent and Pundarik Dham principal Chinmoy Krishna Das, and to demand an end to the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh.

The protest march saw a large turnout, with demonstrators calling for the unconditional release of Chinmoy Krishna Das. The border guard officials responded by sealing the international border, halting all import and export of goods through the Ragna border, except for the movement of people.

Abhinash Krishna Das, president of the North Eastern region of the Inter-State Hindu Sena and head of the Bangladesh chapter, issued a stern warning to the interim government of Bangladesh. “The minorities of Bangladesh, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists, must be protected. Their religious places must be safeguarded, and they must be allowed to practice their religion freely. The persecution must stop, and ISKCON advocate Chinmoy Krishna Das must be released unconditionally,” he declared.

He further emphasized the impact of the protest, stating, “Import and export have already been stopped through the Kailashahar and Ragna international borders of Unakoti district. If the interim government of Bangladesh does not cease the persecution of minorities, we will halt import and export through other international borders of the country in the coming days.”

The protest highlighted the growing tension and the demand for justice and protection of minority rights in Bangladesh. Abhinash Krishna Das also warned of a larger movement if the situation does not improve. “We are prepared to escalate our actions if necessary. The protection of minority rights is non-negotiable,” he asserted.

The demonstration at the Ragna Border underscores the Inter-State Hindu Sena’s commitment to advocating for the rights and safety of minorities in Bangladesh, calling for immediate and decisive action from the Bangladeshi government.