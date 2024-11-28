Tripura: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Participates In Plantation Drive Organised By Agartala Airport

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Nov 28: US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, participated in a plantation drive at Agartala Airport on Wednesday, where he planted a sapling to support an environmental initiative. The event, organised by the Airport Authority of India (AAI), is part of the authority’s 80th anniversary celebrations, with a goal of planting 80,000 saplings across the country. At Agartala Airport alone, 1,500 saplings were planted.

During the event, Garcetti praised the initiative, calling tree planting a powerful action for creating a sustainable future. An official from the AAI highlighted the organisation’s efforts to achieve zero emissions and promote sustainability.

In addition to the plantation drive, Garcetti met with women entrepreneurs in sectors such as agriculture, food, fashion, and textiles. He also encouraged Americans to visit Tripura, praising the state’s rich cultural and natural heritage. “If you want to see nature, come to Tripura. If you want to see culture, come to Tripura,” he said.