Youth Power is the Main Foundation of BJP”: Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha at Namo Yuva Yatra Rally

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 28, 2024: The grand closing rally of the Namo Yuva Yatra saw Chief Minister Professor (Dr) Manik Saha lauding the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) for its dedication to the state. Held today, the event marked the culmination of the Yatra, which received an overwhelming response across Tripura.

Addressing the rally, Chief Minister Dr Saha emphasized the pivotal role of youth in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “One of the main foundations of the Bharatiya Janata Party is our youth power. The Namo Yuva Yatra has garnered immense support throughout the state,” he said, expressing gratitude to Yuva Morcha President Sushant Deb for spearheading the initiative.

Dr Saha urged the youth of Tripura to join the BJP’s efforts to create a drug-free state. “All the youth of the state should come forward to build a drug-free Tripura. The previous government has ruined the lives of many people. There is still time to save your lives by participating in the BJP’s membership drive. The leftists have no future,” he warned, cautioning against falling into the trap of leftist ideologies.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Saha reiterated the call for youth involvement in societal change. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the youth to come forward in politics. Our youth power is one of the main foundations of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he stated.

In a sharp critique of the opposition, Dr Saha labeled Congress as the “party of chaos” and accused them of creating disorder under the guise of discipline. “The name of the party of chaos is Congress. They are waging chaos with discipline,” he quipped. He also condemned the Left Front party, describing it as a “party of murder and terror.”

Dr Saha addressed the opposition’s claims of deteriorating law and order in the state, urging the people to resist their calls for protest. “For some days, the opposition has been claiming that there is no law and order in the state. They are asking the people to take to the streets to fight against this. But as they take to the streets, their situation has become worse. They are fighting the elections with NOTA,” he remarked, warning the public to stay vigilant.

The rally highlighted the BJP’s commitment to harnessing the energy and potential of Tripura’s youth, aiming to drive positive change and development in the state.