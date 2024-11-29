Army Institute Of Nursing And NPCC Sign MoU For New Campus In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Nov 29: The Army Institute of Nursing (AIN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC) to develop a new campus in Guwahati. The agreement was finalized on Thursday at the 51 Sub Area headquarters, with Major General RD Sharma, Chairman of AIN, and Dr. YL Singh, Group General Manager of NPCC, putting pen to paper.

This collaboration seeks to enhance the infrastructure of the Army Institute of Nursing, a key institution dedicated to training nursing professionals for the Indian Army. The new campus is expected to offer modern facilities, providing better learning and training opportunities for the students and staff, thus bolstering the quality of nursing education within the Indian Army.

In a related development, the Indian Army has also been commended for its role in facilitating the smooth conduct of the Maharashtra state assembly elections, particularly in remote and Naxal-affected regions. The Army, in coordination with other security forces, played a crucial role in ensuring the transportation of election materials, including electronic voting machines (EVMs), to areas with limited connectivity.

Between November 17 and 20, the Indian Army conducted 140 sorties, accumulating 77 hours of flight time and transporting 925 passengers and 8,385 kilograms of cargo. This included 17 sorties by the Army, totaling 22 flight hours and moving 124 passengers. The Army continued its support during the post-election phase, conducting 56 sorties between November 20 and 21, transporting 408 passengers and 6,980 kilograms of cargo.