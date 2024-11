NET Web Desk

Five workers from Meghalaya were arrested on Wednesday for illegal coal mining in Assam’s Tinsukia district. The workers were caught by a patrol team while illegally loading coal in the Tipong area.

Parishmita Neog, the Forest Range Officer for Lekhapani, confirmed the arrests and said the illegal activity was discovered during a routine patrol. The arrested individuals are under investigation, and legal action will be taken accordingly.