In First Cabinet Meeting, Jharkhand CM Decides To Form Panel To Study ‘Plight’ Of Tea Tribes In Assam

NET Web Desk

In his first cabinet meeting after taking office, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the formation of an all-party panel to examine the challenges faced by the tea tribes in Assam. The decision, made on Thursday, reflects the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of marginalized communities.

This move comes in the context of political discussions, particularly after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised concerns about the alleged infiltration of Muslims from Bangladesh, which he claimed was impacting Jharkhand’s tribal population. Soren’s government has now tasked the panel with investigating the issue and exploring potential solutions.