Manipur Government Criticizes Mizo National Front For Interference In State Affairs

NET Web Desk

The Manipur government has expressed strong disapproval of the Mizo National Front’s (MNF) alleged meddling in its internal affairs, calling out the Mizoram-based political party for its recent demand for the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

In an official statement, the Manipur government accused the MNF of anti-national behavior, citing its historical opposition to India’s border fencing efforts with Myanmar. The government argued that the MNF’s stance undermines efforts to curb illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and arms smuggling, issues that have severely impacted Manipur’s internal security and economy.

The statement recalled the MNF’s secessionist movement in the erstwhile Mizo district of Assam, alleging that its current activities are reminiscent of those separatist tendencies. It claimed that the MNF had exploited anti-Manipur and pro-Myanmar refugee propaganda during the last Mizoram Assembly elections, despite being “routed” at the polls.

Refuting allegations of religious discrimination, the statement attributed the ongoing crisis in Manipur to illegal immigrants from Myanmar and narco-terrorist funding. It pointed to Chief Minister Biren Singh’s “War on Drugs” campaign as a significant factor that disrupted the illicit poppy cultivation economy, leading to unrest.

“Going a little further back in history, the MNF had run a secessionist movement in the then Mizo district of Assam.The ongoing crisis Manipur is a creation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar, whose economy, after illegally settling in the State, driven by cultivation of illicit poppy, had taken a severe hit under Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s War on Drugs. It is not on account of any religious policy of the State Government, as has been falsely portrayed by the MNF and other vested interests, even on foreign soil and in various international fora, through fabricated narratives. The Mizo National Front appears to have also conveniently forgotten that the conflict, on the Kuki side, funded by narco terrorist elements”,it stated.

The government highlighted discrepancies in village growth patterns in Manipur’s hill districts, alleging a sharp increase in Kuki-dominated areas tied to illegal immigration. The statement added that the the period between 1969 till present, there has been an increase in number of villages in the districts of Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Churachandpur and Phezawl by 893, from 731 to 1624. In the remaining hill districts of Tamenglong, Noney, Senapati, Ukhrul and Kamjong, which are Naga-dominated, the increase during the same period is a figure of merely 49, up from 527 to 576, a mere 9% increase. Is the Mizo National Front aware of the reasons behind this abnormal 122% increase in mushrooming of villages, many of which are in forest areas, in the first group of hill districts, which are Kuki dominated, or which has a sizeable Kuki population?

Manipur criticized the MNF for opposing similar measures taken by Mizoram to address illegal immigration. It cited Mizoram’s policies, including restrictions on land purchases by Myanmar nationals and the enforcement of a 1950 cut-off date for defining indigenous persons under the Inner Line Permit system.

“Why should the MNF oppose the Manipur government’s actions when Mizoram has implemented similar measures?” the statement questioned, urging the MNF to focus on the broader issue of illegal immigration rather than accusing the Manipur government of discrimination.

The statement concluded by emphasizing Manipur’s commitment to safeguarding its land, resources, and security in the face of external and internal challenges.