Tripura Police Seizes Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 3 Crore at Melaghar, 1 held

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 29, 2024: Tripura Police in a well-coordinated ambush operation seized banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 3 crore early on Friday morning. The operation also led to the arrest of Didar Hossain, the absconding co-driver of the vehicle involved, while several police personnel, including the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Melaghar Police Station were injured during the incident.

“Acting on secret intelligence, a combined force of police and TSR personnel led by Sonamura Police Station OC Debashish Saha laid a trap in the Indira Nagar area on the Sunamura-Melaghar Road,” said Additional District Police Officer Rajib Sutradhar. He added that the operation, conducted at approximately 6 am, was a response to credible information about narcotics smuggling.

As a white Desire car bearing registration number TR07C-0207 approached from Kolubari under Sonamura Police Station, the police attempted to intercept it. However, the driver attempted to flee, ramming the vehicle into a police car. The vehicle then lost control and crashed into a nearby house, causing injuries to several officers, including OC Debashish Saha, Constables Tapan De and Liton Das, Driver Pappu Singh, SPO Pappu Singh, ASI Kanu Lal Debnath, and SI Subir Saha.

Following the crash, the police recovered 2,60,000 Yaba tablets hidden in the vehicle. While the driver managed to escape, the co-driver, identified as Didar Hossain of Kulubari, was apprehended at the scene.

Upon hearing of the incident, Additional District Police Officer Rajiv Sutradhar visited the spot to oversee the situation. “This seizure is a significant blow to the narcotics trade in the region. Our officers have shown exemplary courage,” he stated.

The seized narcotics and the arrested suspect were taken to Melaghar Police Station for further investigation. The successful operation has drawn widespread praise from the local community. “We are proud of our police force for their dedication and bravery,” a resident remarked, echoing the sentiments of many.

The Melaghar Police’s decisive action has once again highlighted their commitment to combating the drug menace in the region.