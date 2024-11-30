Assam CM Inaugurates India International Science Festival 2024 At IIT Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Nov 30: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2024 at IIT Guwahati on 30th November, in the presence of Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, and other esteemed dignitaries. The festival, which aims to foster public engagement with science, celebrate India’s scientific achievements, and explore ways science can contribute to the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India), provides a unique platform for scientific exchange.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Sarma expressed his pride in the participation of 1,500 students from Assam, underscoring the state’s growing commitment to science and technology. He also extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ongoing support for the development of the North East region.

The IISF serves as an important forum for exchanging ideas, showcasing scientific innovations, and discussing the critical role of science in national development.