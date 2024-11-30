CM Pema Khandu Welcomes Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar To Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Nov 30: Chief Minister Pema Khandu welcomed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar, the Second Lady of India, upon their arrival at Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar on Saturday.

In a message shared on social media, CM Khandu expressed the pride of the people of Arunachal Pradesh in hosting the distinguished dignitaries. “Your esteemed presence in our beautiful state is a moment of pride and honor for us all. We look forward to your inspiring words and guidance,” he wrote, highlighting the significance of their visit to the state.