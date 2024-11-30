Indian Passengers Threatened in Bangladesh; Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Demands Immediate Action

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 30, 2024: In a harrowing incident on the Brahmanbaria Bishwa Road in Bangladesh, Indian passengers aboard a Shyamoli Paribahan bus traveling from Tripura to Kolkata faced a life-threatening attack. The incident took place in broad daylight has drawn strong condemnation from Tripura’s Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, who demanded swift action to ensure the safety of Indian travelers.

Taking to social media to express his outrage, Minister Chowdhury on Saturday detailed the sequence of events, stating, “The bus was passing through a stretch of the Bishwa Road when a cargo truck deliberately rammed into it, seemingly in an attempt to cause an accident. Simultaneously, an auto-rickshaw obstructed the bus, colliding with it and forcing it to halt.”

The situation escalated rapidly, with a mob gathering around the stationary bus. According to the minister’s post, the locals shouted anti-India slogans and hurled death threats at the terrified passengers. The minister wrote, “The Indian passengers inside the bus were visibly shaken and traumatized by the incident, as threats of violence and harsh remarks were made against them.”

Strongly condemning the attack, Minister Chowdhury called for immediate intervention by Bangladeshi authorities. He emphasized the need for robust measures to protect Indian citizens traveling through the region. “Such acts of aggression are unacceptable and must be dealt with firmly. I urge the administration in Bangladesh to act swiftly to ensure the safety of the passengers and prevent such incidents in the future,” he said.

The incident has sparked widespread concern over the safety of cross-border travel, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced security measures and diplomatic engagement between the neighboring nations.