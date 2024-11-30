Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Stresses Pediatricians’ Role in Child Health, Inaugurates 30th Annual Pediatrics Conference

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 30, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha emphasized the crucial role pediatricians play in safeguarding children’s health and shaping a strong future generation.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 30th Annual State Conference of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), Tripura State Chapter held at the IMA House in Agartala on Saturday, he called for greater social responsibility among doctors in implementing government programs aimed at child health.

“Pediatricians are the guardians of children’s well-being, ensuring their physical, mental, and social development. Their contributions to a healthy and prosperous society are invaluable,” said Chief Minister Saha. He lauded the advancements in the state’s healthcare system, highlighting initiatives designed to improve child health and foster a healthy community.

Themed “Current Progress and Obstacles in Pediatric Medicine,” the conference honored distinguished professionals in the field. Dr. Alekhya Dasgupta, a senior pediatrician, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her dedicated service. Additionally, Dr. Himani Debnath, who achieved top marks in the Pediatrics department in the 2024 MBBS examination, was felicitated. The Chief Minister presented awards and unveiled a commemorative souvenir to mark the occasion.

Highlighting significant state initiatives, Dr. Saha announced the launch of the State-wide School Health Mission, a pilot project in 125 Vidya Jyoti schools, focused on creating healthy environments based on six foundational pillars. “This mission aims to instill health awareness among children and adolescents while promoting a supportive environment in schools,” he explained.

Programs such as the Mukhyamantri Susto Shoishob, Susto Koishore Abhiyan, National Child Health Programme, Anemia Mukt Bharat, and Tripura Kishori Suchita Abhiyan were spotlighted as transformative steps toward child and adolescent health protection.

Director of Health Services Professor Dr Sanjib Kumar Debbarma also addressed the gathering, alongside Organizing Chairperson Dr. Mrinal Das extended the welcome address. Dr. Srivas Das, President of IAP Tripura State Chapter expressed gratitude in his closing remarks.

The event was attended by Additional Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Rajib Datta and Central IAP Executive Board Member Dr. Jayanta Kumar Poddar.

“Conferences like these are a testament to our collective commitment to improving pediatric healthcare and nurturing a healthier tomorrow,” concluded Chief Minister Saha.