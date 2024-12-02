Bangladesh Condemns Attack on Diplomatic Mission in Agartala, India’s MEA Condemns Incident as ‘Deeply Regrettable’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 02, 2024: The Government of Bangladesh has expressed deep resentment and concern over a violent attack by protesters on the premises of its Assistant High Commission in Agartala earlier on Monday. According to a press release issued by Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the protest led by members of the Hindu Sangharsh Samity, resulted in the desecration of Bangladesh’s national flag and damage to property within the diplomatic compound.

Eyewitness accounts and reports indicate that the attackers forcefully entered the premises by breaking down the main gate, an act described as premeditated by Bangladeshi officials. Despite the presence of local law enforcement, the protesters vandalized the flagpole and caused substantial damage within the compound.

“The Government of Bangladesh deeply resents the violent demonstration and attack, which took place in the early afternoon. Regrettably, local police officers responsible for safeguarding the diplomatic premises failed to contain the situation effectively from the outset,” the statement read.

Members of the Assistant High Commission have reportedly been left with a heightened sense of insecurity following the incident.

This act of aggression follows a similar protest targeting Bangladesh’s diplomatic mission in Kolkata on 28 November 2024, further raising concerns about a possible pattern of hostility. Bangladesh has called attention to the violations of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961), which mandates the protection of diplomatic missions and their personnel by the host government.

“The desecration of our national flag and the attack on a diplomatic mission is a heinous violation of international law. We call upon the Government of India to immediately address this incident, conduct a thorough investigation, and ensure the safety and security of all Bangladeshi diplomatic missions and personnel in India,” said an official for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka.

In response, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement condemning the incident as “deeply regrettable.” The statement highlighted India’s commitment to the safety of diplomatic and consular properties, emphasizing that such properties should not be targeted under any circumstances.

“The Government is taking immediate steps to enhance security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi as well as its Deputy and Assistant High Commissions across the country,” the Indian ministry stated.

The Bangladeshi government has urged Indian authorities to prevent further acts of violence against its diplomatic missions, highlighting the need to safeguard the well-being of diplomats, staff, and their families in accordance with international protocols.

This incident highlighted the critical importance of maintaining the sanctity and security of diplomatic missions, a cornerstone of international relations. Both governments have pledged to work together to address the situation and ensure the safety of diplomatic personnel going forward.